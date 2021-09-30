All the fall fun you can imagine this weekend at Oglebay

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Now that summer has officially come to an end, it may be the perfect timing to get back into the fall spirit, and all that fall fun is just right around the corner.

As the weekend is right around the corner, so is all the fall fun you can imagine.

“Oglebayfest is our Octoberfest in Wheeling. It’s an amazing event.” President and CEO of Wheeling Park Commission Bob Peckenpaugh

All your fall favorite pastimes are making a comeback in Ohio County.

From a beer garden, live entertainment, a parade to drinking and tasting all kinds of food including gourmet-style foods, there’s something for everyone. There’s also Boo at the Zoo, packed with Halloween festivities. Plus, some new things in the mix, including a first-ever beer run race that only takes one simple task to make it out as a winner.

“You run all a half a kilometer with a full mug of beer, and you see how much you can end up at the end of the race with your beer, and the winner with the most beer wins. So that’s a lot of fun.” President and CEO of Wheeling Park Commission Bob Peckenpaugh

While you’re at the Oglebayfest, you can also swing by the Ohio County Country Fair, where you can walk through all the different exhibits from homegrown goods to vegetables and animals to see and pet. There’s also corn grinding, plus a new food exhibit and an apple butter making demonstration.

And nothing beats experiencing it all yourself.

“Everything is wide-open and open to the public, so come out and see us. Enjoy some of our educational opportunities and just spend some quality time with family and friends.” Justin Miller, Ohio County Country Fair board President

On top of that, you can also meet Fair Queen Trixie Calissie and Princess Anna Lynn McCrealy who’ve just been crowned tonight.

Both the Ohio County Country Fair and Oglebayfest kick off Friday and go until Sunday.