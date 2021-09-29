All the spooktacular fun you can imagine at the 32nd Boo at the Zoo

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Just in time for all things spooky and creepy, one spooktacular tradition is making its 32nd return to Oglebay.

Part of it is in broad daylight, so while you’re out and about, so are your favorite zoo animals. It’s like a zoo walk-through, but with a “digital scavenger hunt” and a “spooky train ride” in the mix. Plus, a free treat bag at the very end of the event.

It’s a fun time that Zoo officials welcome ghouls and goblins of all ages to experience for themselves.

“It’s a family-friendly event, so it’s kinda a mild scare for everybody but there’s a lot of family opportunities when you come to the park. The first week of Boo at the Zoo is actually incorporated with Oglebey Fest. You can take in all Boo at the Zoo, plus Oglebay Fest.” Dr. Joe Greathouse, zoo director

If you’d like to get in on all the fun, Boo at the Zoo officially kicks off this weekend, and runs every weekend in October.

Just get your tickets on Oglebay’s websites and come dress in costumes if you’d like.

Tonight on 10 & 11 7 News will give you a tour of all the frightfully fangtastic fun you can imagine at the Good Zoo this season.