All you need to know about Junior League’s “Wheeling Feeling Run & Walk”

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-If you’re looking for fun plans this weekend… listen up!

Junior League’s “Wheeling Feeling Run & Walk” is in a couple days. It’s the first of it’s kind, and it’s also in place of their annual “Affair with Flair.”

The 5K is this Saturday at Oglebay.

You can run or walk, and most importantly, have fun with it! Organizers say it’s not competitive, so no pressure there. If you decide to go, you’ll trail through part of Oglebay Park, and you’ll see all the scenery.

Organizers encourage anyone to give it a go. They say it’ll be a fun time, but not only that!

By taking a part, you’ll also help support the Junior League of Wheeling, financially.

“We’re so excited just to get the community out at Oglebay and to have a good time with each other, while also getting that sense of community back out. We’re just super excited to be able to host an event, and just have everyone together and have a safe and fun time.” Ashley Dunlap, Co-chair for the event fund raising committee, Wheeling Junior League

Organizers also say you can still be a part of it, even if you don’t go, as there’s a virtual option too, where you can walk or run from your own neighborhood or treadmill.

But if you do decide to go, you’ll start and finish at Oglebay’s Levenson Shelter. There’s also a socially distanced after event, where all participants are invited to an Oglebay catered lunch with a 2-hour open beer and wine bar.

Just go to https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/WV/Wheeling/wheelingfeeling5K if you’d like to sign up.