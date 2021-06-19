All you need to know to sign your kids up to summer camps at The Stifel Fine Arts Center

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- If you’d like to give your kids not just something fun to do this summer, but something to tap into their creative side… listen up!

The Stifel Fine Arts Center still has a few summer camp spots left.

They have a little bit of everything for your kids to experience under the visual arts spectrum: anything from working with Clay, creating beautiful paintings, learning about different drawing techniques, and jewelry making. That’s just to list a few.

But there’s so many other opportunities the center says your kids may not get to experience elsewhere.

” I think the arts, and exposing children got a young age to the arts is very critical and important. It teaches them creativity. It gives them opportunities, projects they might not be able to do in a normal classroom setting.” Rick Morgan, director of The Stifel Fine Arts Center

The Stifel Fine Arts Center is in its second week of camps.

They are open to teens, middle schoolers, even to elementary and preschool kids.

If you’d like to sign your kid up, just go to the website on your screen and go to the summer camp tab. There you’ll find all summer camps the Oglebay Institute offers, not just at the center, but also at the school of dance and the Towngate Theatre.