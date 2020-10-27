Almost 11-year-old asks for cans, not Barbies, for her birthday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A 10-year-old girl, about to be 11, is making her birthday present larger than herself.

Meet Katy Smith from Bethlehem. She’s asking all her family and friends to substitute that new bike, or Barbie doll with canned food — and gifting every item to the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.

But this isn’t her first generous birthday party – It’s her 7th!

Starting at 5-years-old, Katy’s chosen a different community group in need each year. One year, the Freeze Shelter got 50 pillows and 50 blankets, and for her sixth birthday, action figures went to a huge Christmas Giveaway. And this year she says people are most in need of a good meal.

…But when asked *why* she gives away her birthday presents each year… Her answer is short and sweet.

Because I don’t need all the presents. I like helping other people. Katy Smith, almost 11-year-old from Bethlehem

Katy’s birthday is November 4th! And she says thank you in advance to all who choose to donate to the Soup Kitchen on her behalf.