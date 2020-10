WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s just what many Wheeling area residents have been waiting for.

The Alpha Tavern restaurant officially opened Thursday for dining.

Formerly known as Ye Olde Alpha, the business is under new ownership and has been remodeled both inside and out.

More than $100,000 in renovations have transformed the location. They include a new roof and kitchen as well as a remodeled dining room and restroom.

The restaurant is open for dining from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.