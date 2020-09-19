Alzheimer’s Association to hold annual walk on Sept. 27

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling Group is ready to fight back against one of the leading causes of death in the U.S.



The Alzheimer’s Association will once again hold their annual walk in Wheeling to end the disease on Sunday, September 27th.



While it won’t be the traditional large gathering past attendees are used to— changes will be made to ensure safety.



Even during a pandemic it’s important to raise awareness and it’s easier than ever for people who want to help.



It’s a new theme called “walk is everywhere” and it’s exactly what it sounds like.