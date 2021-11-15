America Recycles Day: Is that plastic bottle worth the 500 years it stays on the planet?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a pretty simple process that helps the environment in a number of ways.

Recycling not only prevents pollution; it also helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, saves money and cuts down on the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

Theses are some of the reasons why on Monday people all across the country took part in America Recycles Day. It’s intended to raise awareness about the impact of recycling on the environment and the economy.

In Ohio County a number of activities have ben planned throughout the week at the recycling center at the Highlands. It’s located behind Best Buy and takes a number of plastics, paper, cardboard and aluminum.

We are basically borrowing the planet from future generations and having that recycling and re-purposing and reducing and just really thinking about what we are using. Is that plastic bottle really worth 500 years that it’s going to stay on our planet? Rebecca Friend, Executive Director, Ohio County Solid Waste Authority

To cap off the week, he Waste Authority partner with Clean Harbors to host a household solid waste event.

It will take place this Saturday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. in the lot between Hobby Lobby and Cabela’s.

