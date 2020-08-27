American Job Centers more important than ever

WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF)- American Job Centers are more important than ever as COVID-19 sweeps the nation, impacting the workforce.

There are several locations in the Ohio Valley, one in Weirton, New Martinsville and one in Warwood, the closest location to Wheeling.

American Job Centers are a “one stop shop” for workforce services by providing free help to those seeking a job.

The American Job Center in Warwood is helping residents with mock interviews and anything job hunters need assistance with.

The in-person services are by appointment only, so if you are in need for the job-seeking services here is the regional American Job Centers contacts:

New Martinsville: (304) 455-6184

Warwood: (304) 232-6280

Weirton: (304) 723-5337