OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

COVID-19 is changing plans for observing Veterans Day in Wheeling.



American Legion Post 1 has canceled its annual in-person ceremony to make sure the area’s veterans and their loved ones stay safe this year.



Instead, Post 1 will be recognizing our nation’s heroes in a private way.



The service is usually held inside WesBanco Arena to thank those brave men and women who sacrificed for our freedom.