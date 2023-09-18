WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – According to the American Red Cross, seven people die each day because of a house fire.

Fire experts say you have as little as two minutes to escape a burning home before it is too late.

That’s why having working smoke alarms, and a fire escape plan is crucial for survival.

American Red Cross is partnering with Wheeling Fire Department and other volunteer fire departments across Ohio County this Saturday, Sept. 23 free of charge.

“Not only will you get a free smoke alarm, but you’ll also have very nice free information on how to develop a fire escape plan. So, we really want to make sure that you’re not one of those seven people a day that die in a home fire. We want to make sure that you’re one of the folks that because the smoke alarm went off and because you had a plan on how to escape, you’re able to get out of your burning home.” Sharon Kesselring | Executive Director, American Red Cross (Ohio River Valley)

Kesselring says they are prepared to install 400 smoke alarms.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is call 1-800-216-8286 by this Friday to make an appointment.