WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — School is the one place where many children are impacted through the connections they make. The teachers they’re surrounded by play a vital role in shaping the adults they will become.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While there are many outstanding educators out there, the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce picks three each year to receive a special honor.

One of the recipients this year was Amy Ritz of Bridge Street Middle School.

“What I love about teaching is every day there is a win.” Amy Ritz – Wheeling Chamber of Commerce Teacher of the Year

One of the biggest passions in Amy Ritz’s life is seeing her students at Bridge Street Middle School being excited to learn. On the other hand, many of her student’s favorite things is to have her as their teacher.

“Students love Miss Ritz’s class. She takes her content standards, and she creates these amazing lessons that get students excited to just be in line outside of her classroom waiting to go in.” Karin Butyn – Assistant Principal at Bridge Street Middle School

Miss Ritz says that one of the best things about teaching is being able to see her students grow as a team and not just by themselves.

“Once somebody gets it, they work together so that everybody as a group wins. It’s not just about, hey, I’m the best, I’m the brightest. It’s about, yeah, I get it. Now how can I help you get it? And then they work as a team to advance. And that’s just a phenomenal experience to watch.” Amy Ritz – Wheeling Chamber of Commerce Teacher of the Year

The staff that Miss Ritz works with at Bridge Street sees the excitement that she brings to the school each day and works to replicate her attitude towards teaching.

“She’s excited about education. Every day that Miss Ritz comes into this building, she wants to be better. She wants to focus on what’s best for students and how to make it better than yesterday, and I think that that’s contagious for staff, they feed off that energy.” Karin Butyn – Assistant Principal at Bridge Street Middle School

She says her excitement over teaching stems from getting to experience something positive every day.

“This is one of the few jobs where every single day you get to go home with a win and that’s just kind of neat.” Amy Ritz – Wheeling Chamber of Commerce Teacher of the Year

Working alongside Miss Ritz is something that many of the Bridge Street community value on a daily basis.

“As a community, as a whole, as a school we all want to be better because we work with a teacher like Miss Ritz.” Karin Butyn – Assistant Principal at Bridge Street Middle School

Amy Ritz is one of three teachers who will be honored by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce for the work they’re doing in the classroom. That will take place during the chamber’s annual steak fry on August 10.

For the first time it’s being held at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport.

Find more information or get tickets at WTRF.com.