WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-An advocate fighting for the working poor inspires the Rotary Club during their weekly meeting, and you may even recognize her.

Amy Jo Hutchison caught the attention of many after a video of her testifying before Congress three years ago went viral. She went to push against policies she says hurt those in need.

Hutchison’s lived experience is centered around poverty, and she continues to fight for people’s quality of life, especially those in poverty.

Hutchinson says she hopes her story touches others to do the same.

“I think this is an awesome opportunity. I don’t get to do a lot of this type of thing. I think this is how we learn to do better. Them learning from me. Me learning from them, and I think conversations like this are so important.” Amy Jo Hutchison, Guest Speaker for Rotary Club meeting

During the Rotary meeting, Hutchison touched on many topics, including food insecurity, childcare, and reforming poverty in West Virginia. She says anyone can do better for their community.