An Ohio Valley Resident Is Wanted On Child Neglect Resulting In Injury

WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF) The Wheeling Police Department needs your help.

Police are searching for Ohio Valley resident, 36-year-old Stephen James Mirides.

Mirides has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury, a felony.

Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Mirides left the child unattended following a drug overdose at an East Wheeling residence back in July.

According to police, Mirides is 6’0″, 210 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information that can help authorities, you’re being asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Ohio of the Upper Ohio Valley at 1-877-TIPS4US or the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664.