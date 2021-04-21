Another 4/20 passes with no marijuana legalization, WV delegate proposes ‘no car tax’ as incentive

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Another 4/20 has come and gone, marking yet another year that has passed by with West Virginia sitting on the sidelines. Legislators say the time is now. Medical marijuana growers are twiddling their thumbs, and the money-making from cannabis continues to be a far-fetched dream.

Delegate Shawn Fluharty is looking to our left and right. In this past legislative session, our neighboring state, Virginia, has legalized marijuana and Pennsylvania is on the brink of going legal.

He says here sits West Virginia waiting to be last in the fastest growing industry in the country.

It’s been four years since the state legalized medical cannabis in West Virginia, yet not one person can fill their prescription as growers are waiting on the OK.

For the first time since he’s been in office, Governor Jim Justice says he would sign adult-use cannabis legislation if it came to his desk.

In this past legislative session, the governor’s hope to repeal the state income tax failed, but some are hopeful the next time taxes are brought up, marijuana is on the ticket.

“We know that upwards of $200-Million could be coming to state coffers. We know that just below $100-Million right now goes to the car tax. And, if you’re looking at it; taxes have been a big issue in West Virginia. From the state income tax, personal income tax, sales tax, all these taxes we talk about. Yet no one wants to talk about the one we want to get rid of. That’s the car tax. That’s my proposal and that’s the democratic proposal going forward.” Shawn Fluharty, House of Delegates, District 3

He is calling it legislative malpractice that it’s taken so long.