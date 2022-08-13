WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Another round of Wheeling Heritage’s “Show of Hands” is right around the corner!

Wheeling Heritage is looking for local entrepreneurs and business owners to pitch a new business idea or a business expansion proposal.

Four will be chosen to compete, but only one will walk away with more than $4,000 a chance to turn their dreams into realities.

Wheeling Heritage encourages all to apply.

Alex Panas, Program Manager at Wheeling Heritage explained:



“No idea is too big or small, but what we’re looking for is those businesses that, you know, have an idea that they don’t necessarily want to take funding out of a bank, take a loan, something smaller but attainable that we can inject a little bit of money in to get it across the finish line sooner, so you don’t necessarily have to save for a year to get something done.”

The only criteria to apply is that your business is licensed through the city and is located in Wheeling.

They’re accepting applications until August 21st.