Well, the spooky season is here… already!

Just bring your kids for yet another year of Trunk or Treat at the Highlands.

It’s been going on at the Texas Roadhouse for a long time, but this year is different. They’re teaming up with other local businesses. Businesses like Cabela’s, Republic Services, Quaker Steak and Lube, Walmart, and a few others.

It’ll be in the Cabela’s parking lot this year.

“I’m really excited just because I know a lot of kids have been stuck in the house. I think this will be a good opportunity. It’s suppose to be a nice, so enjoy the fresh air. It’ll be a good time.” Lauren Sproul, Texas Roadhouse Store Marketer

Trunk or Treat isn’t until Saturday the 24th.

Make sure your kids come all dressed up. They could wear a flannel since the theme for it is Texas Roadhouse Western.

They’ll be passing out candy and free Texas Roadhouse kid meals, as usual.

You’re asked to wear masks and social distance.