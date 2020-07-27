Appalachian Power awards more than $13,000 in Teacher Vision Grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va–-Appalachian Power announced Monday that it has awarded more than $13,000 in AEP Teacher Vision Grants to educators in Virginia and West Virginia to enrich their classrooms.

The AEP Teacher Vision Grant program provides aid ranging from $100 to $500 to classroom teachers.



“These grants are designed to reward the talents and creativity of Pre-K through grade 12 educators devoted to motivating youth to think creatively, to step into leadership roles and to address the challenges of the future,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president & COO.

Educators of students in grades pre-K through 12 who live or teach in Appalachian Power’s service territory are eligible to apply for the grants which can be used to purchase equipment, curriculum materials or to provide field trip

transportation.

Local West Virginia schools receiving grants were Kings Daughters Child Care ELF Center in Wheeling, Washington Lands Elementary School in Moundsville and Moundsville Middle School.



