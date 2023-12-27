WHEELING, W.Va. – Appalachian Power is contributing funds to support food banks throughout its three-state service territory. A total of $75,000 will be distributed to food banks across Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee over the holiday season.

“Local food banks provide essential support and a lifeline to many families when they need it the most, and this is one of the ways we can help,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer.

“We value our partnership with these agencies and are thankful for their dedication to helping others.”

The food banks and feeding centers receiving contributions from Appalachian Power are:

Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center, Wheeling, W.Va.

Community Foundation of the New River Valley, Christiansburg, Va.

Feeding America Northeast Tennessee, Kingsport, Tenn.

Feeding America SWVA, Abingdon, Va.

Five Loaves & Two Fishes Food Bank, Welch, W.Va.

God’s Storehouse Soup Kitchen, Galax, Va.

Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, Martinsville, Va.

House of Hope, Delbarton, W.Va.

Hungry Lamb Food Initiative, Logan, W.Va.

Huntington City Mission, Huntington, W.Va.

Lynchburg Daily Bread, Lynchburg, Va.

Patrick County Food Bank, Stuart, Va.

Salvation Army, Beckley, W.Va.

Salvation Army, Princeton, W.Va.

Southern Appalachian Labor School, Kincaid, W.Va.

The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling, Wheeling, W.Va.

Tyler Mountain/Cross Lanes Community Services, Cross Lanes, W.Va.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power, which they say is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions.

AEP’s approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.6 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP is also one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with, approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 6,900 megawatts of renewable energy.