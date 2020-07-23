Charleston, WV–Appalachian Power announced Thursday that it is donating $50,000 to local and regional economic development organizations across its three-state service area to assist with expenses during the pandemic.
The funds will primarily help organizations with expenses tied to updating their computer
systems, software and technology to accommodate virtual meetings, online research, and digital marketing.
“This funding is another step in helping our economic development partners and
communities adapt to the changes brought about by the coronavirus,” said John Smolak, Appalachian Power business and economic development director.
Wheeling’s Regional Economic Development (RED) Partnership commended the company for its support and collaboration with communities.
“This is a very generous and creative offer put forth by our economic development partner at AEP,” said Josh Jefferson, project coordinator.
“RED, like all economic development organizations, has needed to make technology upgrades to continue our services to support the communities we serve during a very turbulent time.”
Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power.
- PA offers non-binary gender option on licenses, ID cards
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; Taylor Swift surprise album
- White House to send federal agents to Cleveland to combat violence
- Appalachian Power offers funds to economic development agencies in response to COVID-19
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases in morning update