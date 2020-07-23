Appalachian Power offers funds to economic development agencies in response to COVID-19

LONDON – APRIL 20: Overhead power cables dominate the skyline in the Stratford Marsh area on April 20, 2006 in London, England. International Olympic Committee (IOC) inspectors are in London this week to scrutinise the city’s preparations for hosting the 2012 Games. Hosting the 2012 Olympic Games is expected to transform the area into a state of the art sporting hub, but hundreds of businesses will have to relocate as they are due to be bulldozed to make way for the Games. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Charleston, WV–Appalachian Power announced Thursday that it is donating $50,000 to local and regional economic development organizations across its three-state service area to assist with expenses during the pandemic.

The funds will primarily help organizations with expenses tied to updating their computer

systems, software and technology to accommodate virtual meetings, online research, and digital marketing.

“This funding is another step in helping our economic development partners and

communities adapt to the changes brought about by the coronavirus,” said John Smolak, Appalachian Power business and economic development director.

Wheeling’s Regional Economic Development (RED) Partnership commended the company for its support and collaboration with communities.

“This is a very generous and creative offer put forth by our economic development partner at AEP,” said Josh Jefferson, project coordinator.

“RED, like all economic development organizations, has needed to make technology upgrades to continue our services to support the communities we serve during a very turbulent time.”

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power.







