OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Appalachian Power will use helicopters to aid in trimming trees along its electric lines in Ohio and Marshall counties throughout September, according to its external affairs manager, Erikka Storch.



Trees and vegetation near power lines create challenges for power companies as they can cause

a significant threat to the reliability of the electrical grid. Fallen branches and downed trees during severe weather can lead to power outages, inconvenience for customers, and create hazards jeopardizing the safety of crews and contractors.



Appalachian Power subcontracted with LaRoche Aviation, a division of La Roche Tree Services, to assist with this reliability initiative. The helicopters are equipped with precision cutting tools and staffed by experienced personnel, says Storch.

Appalachian Power has crew members assigned to this project who are on standby to quickly address any outages that may occur while this trimming is occurring.



By using helicopters for tree trimming, Appalachian Power says it can significantly reduce the risk of outages and enhance the resilience of the power grid.



Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee (as AEP

Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power.