Applebee’s at The Highlands closes permanently

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Applebee’s Grill +Bar at The Highlands has permanently closed its doors as of today.

This was confirmed by management on location.

Applebee’s corporate came into the store and broke the news to employees at the store location this morning (Wednesday)

One employee told 7News that in the meeting employees were told that the closure was due to low business volume on top of the quarantine making the economy plummet. The Highlands didn’t make the cut when it came to the closing of certain locations.

Employees were told that the closing would be effective immediately and they could transfer to the Zanesville, Marietta, or Steubenville OH locations.

7News has reached out to Applebee’s corporate for a response.