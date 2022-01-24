Appointments instead of walk-ins work well for blood drive

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) This year’s Ohio Valley Media Blood Donor Day (Monday, Jan. 24) being held at the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack, was already filled up before it started.



Sharon Kesselring, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley, said all 200 appointment slots have been filled.



She said appointments rather than walk-ins have a number of advantages.



“They allow social distancing, which is so important these days,” she noted. “And it allows us to offer good customer service, with little or no wait times.”



The average time, from the entrance to exit, is 45 minutes to an hour, and even faster if the donor has filled out a rapid pass online.



Kesselring said the Red Cross is still in the midst of a blood crisis, meaning the blood supply is at less than one-half day.



She said she’s never seen it this low in her 32-year career with the Red Cross.



She said they consider a three to five-day blood supply as safe and stable, but it will take at least a month and a half to achieve that level.



She said walk-ins may be possible.



“We recognize that not everyone will be able to make their appointment,” she said. “So we will accept walk-ins if the space permits.”

If you would like to donate, but don’t have an appointment, you can check online here to see if there has been a cancelation.