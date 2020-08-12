Approval for medical marijuana dealers on a roll in WV after pandemic stall

Getting the medical Mary Jane bill through legislation was a task in itself, but the pandemic stalled approval for months, and it's only now on the roll again.

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — By the end of the month, we should know who will be awarded medical marijuana licenses in the state of West Virginia!

The medical marijuana industry is said to be the fastest growing in the country. And being the 30th state to legalize medical marijuana, West Virginians have been holding their breath for years, to get this treatment to live a better life. But, the Office of Medical Cannabis closed the application period on March 3rd surrounding pandemic shutdowns.

In our bordering states – Pennsylvania and Ohio, it’s allowed; treating seizures, pain .. But if you bring marijuana over state lines… you’re in the federal hot seat. from seed to sale, it all has to be done in the same state.

From passing the legislation to getting it implemented and up-and-running, it has taken longer than we expected. But look, a majority of states have done this and they did it for good reason. It helps people and it creates jobs. People are investing in our state and immediately once licenses are awarded, we will have thousands of jobs created and we already have millions of dollars invested here locally. SHAWN FLUHARTY, House of Delegates, 3rd District Ohio County

By the end of August we should have more of an idea on the state’s pending medical marijuana dispensaries.

Near 15 licenses are up in Ohio County, so we wait in anticipation to see who’s approved to start selling. And then from that OK, the focus might shift to recreational weed.