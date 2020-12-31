Are you setting an achievable New Years Resolution?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s almost time to ring in the new year, along with that comes with new years resolutions.

I do it every year. And that’s wake up with a positive attitude. Deb Freels, Wheeling Resident

But on a short lived Twitter poll with a small sample size, 76% of people say “No” to a New Year, New Me.

But that’s not the case for everyone.

Most people though want to do one thing after a long holiday season and an even longer quarantine.

Continue on the fitness track that I’m on. Continue going to the gym, I love doing spin class. I just hope I can keep up with that in 2021. Taylor Long, 7News Anchor

But if your resolution just doesn’t stick for a whole year… there might be a fix to that.