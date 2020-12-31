Are you setting an achievable New Years Resolution?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s almost time to ring in the new year, along with that comes with new years resolutions.
I do it every year. And that’s wake up with a positive attitude.Deb Freels, Wheeling Resident
But on a short lived Twitter poll with a small sample size, 76% of people say “No” to a New Year, New Me.
But that’s not the case for everyone.
Most people though want to do one thing after a long holiday season and an even longer quarantine.
Continue on the fitness track that I’m on. Continue going to the gym, I love doing spin class. I just hope I can keep up with that in 2021.Taylor Long, 7News Anchor
But if your resolution just doesn’t stick for a whole year… there might be a fix to that.
You want to accept lapses as part of the process. Because we’re all going to have lapses because we’re human but that goes back to the thinking, you don’t want to frame it in a negative way.Dr. Dee Nazzaro, Psychologist
- WHO issues emergency use validation for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- Thinking about going out for New Years Eve? Consider this advice first.
- Pet food recalled after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sick in US
- LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia faces Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl
- Columbus Police Chief, Mayor react to body-camera footage, “I cannot defend it”