More and more people are identifying as “spiritual but not religious.”

Maybe they’ve been put off or alienated by organized religion.

But they feel they are a nonetheless spiritual person.

Sandscrest Conference and Retreat Center has an event for that.

SoulFeast is a four-part event that offers “ancient wisdom for contemporary people on spiritual paths.”

One night each month, from July through October, they’ll have a presentation about various ancient valuable spiritual practices.

“This series is about exploring practices which support spiritual journeys,” said Nancy Woodworth-Hill, Sandscrest’s spiritual director. “It is not an event converting anyone to any particular religion.”

The evenings start at 5:45 p.m. as they gather at Sandscrest, there’s a dinner at 6 p.m. then the program takes place from 6:45 to 8 p.m.

Each is an individual stand-alone event, and it’s not required to attend all of them.

On July 19, the subject will be Charting Your Inner Map, looking at five simple shapes that can be used as spiritual guides.

On August 24, the subject will be Encountering The Divine, using poetry, paintings, photos and music to see “with the eye of the heart.”

On September 28, the subject is Labyrinth: A Journey of Discovery, and they will actually create a walking path and do a meditative walk.

And on October 18, the subject will be Mandala: Meet Your Deeper Self, and participants will seek spiritual growth and wholeness.

The cost is $45 for each session, and that includes a dinner of summer fare made with fresh garden produce.

The meal will be made to meet dietary needs and restrictions of participants.

They will accept six to twelve participants.

You can register with Eventbrite.com.

Sandscrest Conference and Retreat Center is located at 143 Sandscrest Drive, off GC & P Road, Wheeling.