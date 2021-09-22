Local hospitals no longer diverting patients

UPDATE 8:30 AM

Local hospitals are no longer diverting patients and are running at normal operations.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Local hospitals are diverting patients due to an electrical outage at one facility, according to Douglass Harrison, CEO of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

According to Harrison, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is experiencing a power outage that they expect to have fixed within the next two hours.

In the interim, ambulances were being diverted to WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale. Reynolds, however, is now also diverting ambulances.

7News is working to learn the status at East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry.

