Area leaders gather in Wheeling to support the Freedom to Vote Act

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of state and local leaders and citizens gathered in Wheeling on Friday to urge federal officials to adopt the Freedom to Vote Act.

Attendees spoke from the Wheeling City-County building, speaking out about the need for the election workers to be protected from the threats of violence that were heard during the last election cycle, the importance of same- day registration and more.

This piece of legislation really sets getting secret money out of elections, by making it more accessible. And we in West Virginia should especially be concerned because we live in a rural area. Natalie Tennant, Former W. Va. Secretary of State

Removing dark money from campaigns is a key tenet to this bill. We want to make sure the campaigns that are run are run fairly and that folks are actually choosing their politicians and that their politicians aren’t just choosing them. Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Council Member

Democracy is at stake here. We need to keep the 1965 Voters Rights Act strong again and not allow these voter suppression laws to cause people to not be able to vote. Owens Brown, West Virginia Senator

They also advocate early voting to last at least 15 days. They say they want all Americans to be able to vote, regardless of race, income, religion or politics.