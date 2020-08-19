Arena officials have used their down time productively

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Stadiums, theaters, and arenas nationwide have been shut down for months.



But the Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority hasn’t let any grass grow under their feet.



While there have been no Broadway shows, bull riding, hockey or arena football games, there’s been activity going on, preparing for when entertainment comes back.



Denny Magruder, executive director of the GWSEA, says they exhausted their funds early on and laid off all the staff except one employee.



But they recently got a payroll protection loan that will help pay employees and utility bills.

So they’ve been pressure washing, deep cleaning and sanitizing surfaces all over Wesbanco Arena and The Capitol Theatre.



Magruder said they’ve installed sturdy sneeze guards at all the refreshment stands, scrubbed carpets, floors, exterior patio surfaces and air ducts.



He said when the entertainment industry gets the go-ahead to start reopening, they’ll be ready.

And he predicted the patrons will be eager for entertainment.