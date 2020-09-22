Arrest Made in Connection to Wheeling Island Fire

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- A Wheeling man has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire Monday night on Wheeling Island.

Firefighters were called to 37 S. Penn Street around 10:08 p.m. after flames and smoke were seen coming from the house by neighbors. When the first responding engine company arrived on scene, the fire started to spread rapidly through the upper floors and the roof area.

A short time later, neighbors reported to police they saw a man inside the house leaving moments after the fire started. Police were able to identify the suspect on a home video surveillance and make an arrest.

Jason Kincannon, 24 of Wheeling was taken into custody by police and is charged with first degree arson. He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

Firefighters continued to extinguish the fire through the early morning hours. No one was hurt and the investigation into the fire continues. The house does appear a total loss.