An arrest has been made by Wheeling Police in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Interstate 70 last month.

After receiving official toxicology results, police say they have charged the driver of the motorcycle, Darrell Anthony Morgan, 49 of Wheeling with one count of DUI Causing Death.

Morgan had a blood alcohol content near twice the legal limit, according to police.

On June 9, around 1:20 a.m., police were called to the Interstate 70 Exit 1B eastbound off-ramp where two people on a motorcycle crashed into the concrete barrier. The passenger/rider was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger/rider of the motorcycle, identified as Missy Ann Grubba, 44 of Wheeling

Morgan was arraigned by an Ohio County magistrate this morning and was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.