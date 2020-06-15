Arrest warrant issued in Mac’s Club homicide

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Police have issued an arrest warrant for the homicide that occurred at Mac’s Club over the weekend.

Wheeling Police released an arrest warrant for Darrell Glenn Lesane, Jr. of Wheeling.

Lesane is wanted for the murder of Donaven White.

Lesane is a black male, 5’7, 150 pounds, has brown eyes with black hair and is 27.

Anyone with information should call the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3644.