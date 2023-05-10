WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Wheeling Health Right treats 27,000 patients in the Upper Ohio Valley for everything from ear infections to diabetes.

They are a primary care provider for the uninsured, the underinsured and for many of those on Medicaid.

Their only fundraiser of the year, the Chef’s Auction, is set to take place Thursday evening.

Here’s a look at what Health Right does every day that requires financial support to continue.

People come to Health Right with heart disease, COPD, substance abuse, anxiety, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and even dental disease.

“We see patients who may not have gone to the dentist for years,” said Kathie Brown, executive director of Wheeling Health Right. “They were going to emergency rooms and getting pain medication and antibiotics but that only lasts for so long, then the abscess comes back. It might be that we have somebody come in with 10 or 15 abscesses at one time.”

Their state of the art dental clinic has gotten national attention.

It offers cleanings, repairs, bridges, extractions and dentures.

Their on-site pharmacy is a great convenience for patients requiring medications.

And now they’ve added a drive-through window.

The say the pandemic, with its need for social distancing, pointed out the need for people to be able to pick up their prescriptions without being exposed to other patients in the waiting room with communicable diseases.

“So every patient of Health Right can actually drive up once a month and pick up their medications, and not have to get out of the car,” said Brown. “It’s becoming very popular.”

Fifty chronic disease patients receive fresh fruits and vegetables, through a program called “Farmacy.”

They are taught how to prepare healthy meals.

“And we have found through this Farmacy program that patients’ lab work improves dramatically, actually even better than if they were taking medications,” Brown noted.

This life-saving clinic receives state funding, but must raise 50% from the community.

“It’s very expensive,” said Brown, referring to the operation of the clinic. “Dental supplies are expensive, pharmacy medications even at our price are expensive.”

The Chef’s Auction theme this year is Yellowstone, so the 19 contributing chefs are doing mostly western fare.

“Barbecued beef, charcuterie boards, seafood and a special ice cream are some of the menu items,” said Dee Phillips, assistant director.

She said they’ve almost reached their limit of 400 guest reservations.

“Please don’t wait until the last minute,” Phillips said. “There will be no tickets sold at the door this time. So it’s going to be a pretty packed house. We are anticipating a lot. And I think it’s going to be a wonderful event.”

The Chef’s Auction is Thursday, May 11, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Wesbanco Arena.

Tickets are $125.

To purchase a ticket, you can call (304) 233-9323 and ask for Dee or Ann.

Or you can go to wheelinghealthright.com and click on Qtega to buy tickets online.