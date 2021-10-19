As winter approaches, the homeless need shoes and tents

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Street MOMs said the homeless are on their feet all day, so they need new or lightly used sturdy, supportive shoes.

For men, sizes 9 to 11 1/2 and for women, sizes 6 to 10 are the most needed.

The mesh that a lot of tennis shoes are made of, the air can go right through those. So, as we get into the colder months, we need something a little more substantial. Boots are good, but not boots with heels. Susan Brossman, Street MOMs

They say the homeless also go though a lot of tents, but explained it’s understandable, because the average tent can be ruined by one storm, or by the efforts of a marauding raccoon in search of treats.

Most tents are made to camp in once or twice with your family, to go on vacation, to spend a few nights and then put it away until next year. They’re not made to live in. Lynn Kettler, Street MOMs

Street MOMs also needs sleeping bags, flashlights and batteries.

They said the needs now are greater due to the influx of two things: colder weather and a lot of homeless people from other places coming to Wheeling.

We have seen a large influx of folks coming in, which is putting a stress on all the systems. Last week, we had no tents. We’ve been fortunate this week to get a few donated, but we are in great need of all things pertaining to winter survival. Lynn Kettler, Street MOMs

Survival is a struggle.

There are frequent deaths among the homeless, always marked by a solemn memorial service held by Street MOMs.

But, there is also good news. Several people are getting off the streets and into apartments.

The agencies here in this area are working very hard to go through applications and to get people into housing, especially before winter. Susan Brossman, Street MOMs

Donations can be brought to the YSS building on 15th Street.