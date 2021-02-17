Ash Wednesday observed today with “sprinkling” of ashes due to COVID

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Millions of Christians all over the world today are observing Ash Wednesday.

It marks the start the Lenten season, which is a 40-day period of fasting and repentance leading up to Easter.

Several dozen people attended a Mass at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Wheeling this afternoon.

Traditionally ashes would be spread, in the form of a cross, on the foreheads of those in attendance. However, this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, the ashes were sprinkled on their heads.

This afternoon’s Mass was celebrated by Bishop Mark Brennan. There will also be several evening services at churches throughout the area.