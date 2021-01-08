Assisted living residents moving out causes at-home aide shortages

Nursing homes seeing a higher rate of positive COVID-19 cases has some residents opting to move out of assisted living altogether.

Whether they are living with family or on their own, they still need some assistance.

This influx of patients has created a lack of medical professionals to be able to help these individuals.

IC Care in Wheeling is one of the places who have been affected, and now they are looking to hire.

“We are seeing record volumes of patient intake throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and now we are in need of anyone who has experience in the medical field. An STNA, a CNA, or a home health aide, because we have lots of patients that need the support at home.” Tate Blanchard – IC Care Staffing

He also said that this does not need to be a full time job. Applicants can be part or full-time, and they are flexible with schedules.