Attention all farmers, restauranteurs & bakers: Grow Ohio Valley invites you to a meeting meant to help grow your business

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — All farmers, restauranteurs, bakers, and others who create their own local foods, listen up!

Tonight is the stakeholder meeting for the Wheeling Food Hub, hosted by Grow Ohio Valley. It’s the first one… meant support your local small business, and give them the tools to help them grow in the food industry. That includes helping businesses with packaging, food prep, and branding all to get local produce out of the farms and restaurants and into local grocery stores.

But organizers of the event want to hear from the small businesses first during tonight’s meeting.

“We really want to hear from, again, the great farmers and restauranteurs of the Ohio Valley: What do you need? Do you need meat processing? Do you need cold storage? Do you need help branding your products? We want to know good things that are already going on and the next steps. Where would you want to grow? What facilities would you benefit from having?” Vincent DeGeorge, Project manager for Wheeling Food Hub

“We’re hoping that this project is a benefit to really anybody involved in creating and crafting local foods in the Ohio Valley, we want this project, the Wheeling Food Hub, to help them take the next step in their business.” Danny Swan, Director of Grow Ohio Valley

Organizers say the meeting will identify local interests and needs and hold focus groups. If you’d like to go, it’s at 6:30 p.m. at Public Market in downtown Wheeling tonight.