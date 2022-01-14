Attention all travel enthusiasts! All the places Uniglobe Travel could take you this year

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Travel enthusiasts listen up! If you’re looking to scratch another trip off your bucket list, well you’re in luck!

Many locals are taking Uniglobe motor coach trips.

They start here and take people across the country, and no place is too far for them. You could go as close as Pittsburgh or Cleveland, or as far as California. There’s even some new trips this year. For one, they’re taking people on a Route 66 trip from Chicago to Oklahoma City, and next year, they’re doing it again, but from Oklahoma City to LA.

If that’s not for you, the travel agency says there’s something there for everyone.

“We like to put the trips together based on what we think is fun for us to do. We might go back to a place a second or third time to help share those experiences for people who are seeing it for the first time, but we also like to do some different things.” Bill Bryson, owner of Uniglobe Travel

There’s plenty of other trips they do. If you’re a big outdoorsy person, Uniglobe has two national park trips this year. One is to the Grand canyon and the other is to Yellowstone.

There’s also a trip to New York City and a ton of concert and sports trips as well.