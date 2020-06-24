Attorney: Renters out of luck post pandemic grace period, evictions back on

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Many Renters hit hard by job loss due to the pandemic were cut some grace by their landlords. But as life slowly heads back to normal, will payments be the same?

The federal government temporarily stopped most evictions for housing programs, but that period is up July 24th. And Attorney Thomas McIntire says the courts are back open in West Virginia.

If rent hasn’t been getting paid, that can now be challenged. And, if you’re living in government sponsored housing, your time of a free stay is almost up. In terms of missing rent this spring, it can be a factor of eviction moving forward. So what right’s do renters have left?

After that federal moratorium passes on July 24th, there’s not going to be any protection for them.It may be 3 to 4 months since someone’s paid rent. So, that will be a problem getting caught up on rent. So, you’re sort of at the mercy of the landlord and the court system. The hearing’s going to be here in 7 days, a few weeks; the magistrate might let you stay there another month but it’s not going to be endless time that you can stay there rent free. Thomas McIntire, Attorney for Thomas E. McIntire and Associates

It has been a tough time for the Ohio Valley.

If you’ve received stimulus checks of any nature, you’re called to make that money known to your landlord. But the attorney says maybe the best thing to do is just sit down and have a conversation about rent with your landlord; explain where you’re having problems, and get in writing any discrepancies.

The attorney believes more grace will be given than expected as we all waiver through these uncertain times.