WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Appalachian Regional Commission brings funding to the table every time Wheeling has a big project on its hands.

And Friday, they got to see what all that financial help has built.

Federal co-chair Gayle Manchin took a tour of the Augusta Levy Learning Center, which received a 50-thousand-dollar ARC investment last fall.

She spoke with Executive Director Angie Wood about their specialized teaching methods, and how they guide students through both childhood and adolescence.

Manchin told 7News that schools like these are the key to a flourishing city.

“My background happens to be education. So I truly believe at the very core that education is the foundation of everything. If you’re talking about economic development, if you’re talking about any kind of growth or business opportunity in a community, you’re talking about education.” Gayle Manchin, Federal Co-Chair, Appalachian Regional Commission

Manchin’s trip to Wheeling today also included a stop at Grow Ohio Valley and Wheeling Heritage.

She says she’s impressed with how the Friendly City is protecting its historical integrity.