Augusta Levy creates scholarship with grant from AEP Foundation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you live in the Ohio Valley, you’re probably very familiar with the Augusta Levy Learning Center and the life-changing services they provide for children with autism.

Now, those services may be a little easier to access.

ALLC has been awarded a multi-year grant of $75,000 to provide scholarships that help children get the care they need.

The money comes from the American Electric Power Foundation and will be distributed over the next three years in $25,000 installments.

Not all children are covered by insurance coverage and every child that is covered by insurance isn’t covered 100 percent, so we decided to start a scholarship fund to cover those children that aren’t covered by insurance. Some parents are paying $60 to $90 in co-payments. Staci Stephen, Director of Development, Augusta Levy Learning Center.

Augusta Levy said the median household income in West Virginia falls about $20,000 short of treating a child with autism each year, putting strain on the families.

This is just a part of Augusta Levy’s current capital campaign that includes a new building and program expansion.

They say they still anticipate having their students in the new space this fall.