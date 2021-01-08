Augusta Levy Learning Center moves in permanent home

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- After two years, the first intensive autism treatment program in West Virginia is all moved in its new permanent home.

This is now home to the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

“Just to have a permanent place where we can keep growing and the kids can just keep progressing and learning, it means so much.” Megan Rush, works in early intervention

Although it isn’t much like the original facility.

“This is the first space that we’ve ever occupied that is built for our kids needs, which is absolutely huge for us.” angela Wood, executive director of the Augusta Levy Learning Center

Only 4 large learning spaces is all Augusta Levy had for its kids — but not anymore.

Classroom space has now doubled in the new facility.

Four of the classrooms are for early intervention, and four others are for preadolescent children.

“We’re just trying to individualize that and help prepare them for more independent living and adulthood.” angela Wood, executive director of the Augusta Levy Learning Center

There’s also a sensory room, living skills room, an outdoor space for gardening, and even a playground. In the living skills rooms, kids could learn about using the washer, dryer, and dish washer, and making their bed.

Services from Wheeling Hospital are also inside the facility.

“One of the really exciting things about this building is Wheeling Hospital Pediatric Rehabilitation Center is going beneath us on the first floor. We’ll be able to get ideas from them to better our treatment as well.” angela Wood, executive director of the Augusta Levy Learning Center

Augusta Levy has been offering one-on-one ABA services to children with Autism for 15 years and has the community left to thank.

“Just people in our community wrapping their arms around us to make sure we have everything we need. It just wouldn’t be possible. I thank the community of the Ohio Valley every single time because without them, the Levy Center wouldn’t exist.” angela Wood, executive director of the Augusta Levy Learning Center

Wood has hopes they will help twice as many kids in three-years-time.