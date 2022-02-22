WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A well-known author made a special visit to Wheeling during Black History Month.

Dr. William Turner, who is recognized for his research on African-American communities in Appalachia, spoke to a group of more than 50 people at the Ohio County Public Library on Tuesday. Turner was the featured speaker for the Ann Thomas Memorial Lecture Series.

He discussed his latest book from WVU Press called “The Harlan Renaissance”.

The book portrays African-American life in coal towns around Harlan County,Kentucky during the boom years of the coal industry.

Dr. Turner said black history is American history and everyone must be included.

I believe we should not restrict black history month to February because we are having a confrontation, a little conflict in this country right now over who teach it, what the curriculum should look like when it comes to a conversation about America and you cannot talk about any country unless you talk about all of the people in the country. Dr. William H. Turner, Author

Dr. Turner held a brief question and answer session with the audience following his speech