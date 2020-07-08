Auto center seeing more cars than ever as the Ohio Valley continues to swelter

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — NOTHING functions well when it’s this hot, especially your car!

Ohio Valley auto shops are warning the heat actually does more damage on vehicles than when the roads are icy.

At ASAP Auto Care in Wheeling, the lot is full as the owner says 90-degree days are the busiest time for them.

Most car thermostats are set at 195 degrees to start cooling down the engine, but with asphalt heating to 150, there’s an acceleration of melting tires and smoking alternators.

The shop owner said anything rubber turns more into Play-Dough under high temps, so when going around turns be sure to take it slow.

If you’re parking in the heat, don’t push your car too hard.

Probably the top advice is check on the condition of your vehicle; especially the battery, alternator and starter as your AC is continuously running. It might spare you a tow.

Everyone thinks the cold is hard on cars. The heat is 10 times harder on your car. We’re changing two alternators just today. Make sure that your anti-freeze, you don’t have any leaks, because if you over-heat your car in this kind of heat, you’re done. Larry Witzberger, Owner of ASAP Auto Care

The auto expert warns don’t ever take the radiator cap off to add anti-freeze if your car overheats. You could be severely burned.