Back To School: Need school supplies? Adopt A Student is there to help

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Many parents this year are worried about their children returning to school, but school supplies are one thing that no one needs to worry about.

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is holding their annual adopt a student event this weekend.

The event will be socially distanced with all supplies being given away in a drive-through format.

There will be school supplies and food for families of four or more available

It is a first come first serve basis, anybody is eligible to receive food. You don’t have to prove it. When it comes to school supplies, you do have to have the children present for that. You don’t have to prove it’s your children. We’re not looking for birth certificates or anything like that but, we do have to see the children

Rev. Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple 

This is the 30th year in a row this event is being held.

The event will take place this Saturday at the Dream Center in Wheeling at 10 AM.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter