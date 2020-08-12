Back To School: Need school supplies? Adopt A Student is there to help

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Many parents this year are worried about their children returning to school, but school supplies are one thing that no one needs to worry about.

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is holding their annual adopt a student event this weekend.



The event will be socially distanced with all supplies being given away in a drive-through format.



There will be school supplies and food for families of four or more available

It is a first come first serve basis, anybody is eligible to receive food. You don’t have to prove it. When it comes to school supplies, you do have to have the children present for that. You don’t have to prove it’s your children. We’re not looking for birth certificates or anything like that but, we do have to see the children Rev. Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

This is the 30th year in a row this event is being held.



The event will take place this Saturday at the Dream Center in Wheeling at 10 AM.

