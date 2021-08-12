Back to school routine can be challenging for students and parents

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Believe it or not parents, but back-to-school time is already here!

Getting your kids back into a routine may be challenging; But like most things, it will take time.

Kayla Mansfield, Nurse practitioner says students now more than ever may experience stress and anxiety as they begin the school year.

She recommends parents take the time to talk to their child and to keep an open line of communication to see how they feel about the transition.

There is a website called the child mind institute and they’re recommending child talk to their parents about their feelings and parents asking them how they feel about going back to school because there is a lot of anxiety with what’s going to happen. They also recommend providing flexibility to do their work, understanding they may be anxious going back into the classroom and having a new case load, so to speak. Kayla Mansfield | Nurse Practitioner

She suggests supplying a check list to guide them back into a routine, but says not to put too much pressure on them right away.

I think it’s good that kids are going back to school. I think the social side of it is important. It will be interesting to see what they think. Mike Howard | Parent

Howard’s youngest daughter is transitioning from middle school to high school. He says it will be interesting to see how students react to the step up.

Howard says as a dad it was hard to see his kids not get to enjoy school activities. He suggests to his daughter Abigail to focuses on her favorite things that come with in-person schooling.

You know the things that they love to do, to be able to get back into that. Sports or whatever it is, that was missing for many kids, and it was hard to watch that.

For Abigial, she says she has mixed emotions about heading back. The in-person interactions are what she missed the most from face-to-face learning.

I’m personally very excited to meet new people and be in-person with my teachers. Abigail Howard | Student

She said when they were online, she had a completely different routine and that getting organized is what works for her.