Balloons released for Sexual Assault Awareness

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- If you looked up to the sky Monday morning, you might have seen a group of balloons flying in the wind.

It was all for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Tri-County help center and Wheeling Sexual Assault Health Center teamed up to let the environmentally friendly balloons free to help raise awareness.

Each Balloon represented the tens of thousands of victims of sexual violence in America.

The balloon release was also aimed to bring the community together.

They say teaming up for the balloon release was also to celebrate the strength of the survivors as well.