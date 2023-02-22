7News received multiple Facebook messages about an alleged employee at WesBanco that made comments on a public Facebook page after a drag show got cancelled at Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar at The Highlands.

The comment made said ‘better hope you don’t have a loan there,’ referring to to WesBanco.

These comments were made before the drag show was cancelled at Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar

7News reached out to WesBanco about a statement regarding the matter and if the employee was still working at WesBanco.

‘WesBanco prides itself on being an advocate for and within its diverse network of communities, and we appreciate this situation being brought to our attention. We have thoroughly investigated and the person in question who made the alleged comment is not an active employee of WesBanco Bank. Please do not let this isolated incident overshadow the kindness and generosity of our thousands of employees, who work hard every day supporting all of our communities and customers.‘ John Lannone

The drag show event was cancelled because S&S productions cited threats made to Primanti Bros., the entertainers and patrons.