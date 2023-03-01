WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Even at the first game of the first day of the MEC tournament — the excitement was deafening.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

From today through Sunday, WesBanco Arena will belong to 10 basketball teams from West Virginia and the surrounding states.

And with about a thousand players, coaches, fans, MEC staff and media all driving into town…a thousand more people will get to see the river sights and the mountain peaks that locals are blessed with every day.

When they leave, I guarantee you they’ll be talking about Oglebay, they’ll be talking about the arena, and they’ll be talking about everything else that’s going on. Olivia Litman, Marketing Director, Visit Wheeling WV

With the hundreds who will stay in Ohio County hotels and eating at nearby restaurants, the MEC tournament brings not only basketball action but a mini economy.

Bond’s Shirt Tales from Vienna are selling their wares outside of the games each day, and say they reliably find a sizeable amount of fans with whom to do business.

For us to just sell the merchandise, we’re usually around 200-250. Michelle Bond, Owner, Bond’s Shirt Tales

The financial boost is especially convenient as it’s happening during the city’s construction and renovation boom.

Businesses who may have seen a sales dropoff from road closed signs now have a new customer base ready to walk through their doors.

I always say you have to make a mess to clean up a mess. So right now we’re in that make a mess. We’re cleaning up the streets, we’re building new facilities, we’re reinventing our streetscape. Olivia Litman, Marketing Director, Visit Wheeling WV

So Wheeling natives, make those reservations now…because this weekend, you may find you aren’t the only one with Friday night dinner plans.