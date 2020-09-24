“Be a Buddy, Not a Bully” campaign returns in October, promotes bullying awareness

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Parents, did you know one in 5 students report being bullied?

That’s according to the National Bullying Prevention Center.

This month, 7News is hoping you’ll help us do something about it.

WTRF has once again partnered with Bordas & Bordas for “Be a Buddy Not a Bully” in October.

The campaign reminds parents to talk to their kids about bullying.

Start by asking what it is? Why they think it happens? What they can do to be kind and include others?

I think mental health is at an all-time low because of the pandemic. People have been cooped up inside. They haven’t’ been around people, so especially now that kids are back in school we want to see them be nice to one another, treat each other with kindness and respect. If we can do something to promote that it certainly helps the entire community. Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner, Bordas & Bordas

Bordas added social media has made it harder for kids to get away from bullying, because it can happen even when they’re not in school.

Be a Buddy, Not a Bully also encourages kids to do just that, be a buddy to their classmates.

It can be something as simple as befriending a new student, or standing up for someone who is being bullied.